Judgment finds city boss posts can’t simply be renewed
A court judgment that will have a far-reaching effect on how councils appoint municipal managers has found that no council may simply renew an existing city boss’s contract without first opening it up to a competitive process. This means that after a five-year term, councils may not automatically renew or extend a city manager’s contract.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.