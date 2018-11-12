KSD workers down tools

Hundreds of angry King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipal employees, led by their unions - the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) and the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) - have downed tools demanding that acting municipal manager Mbulelo Sigaba address them in person on a number of grievances.

