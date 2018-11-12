He then briefly adjourned for the defence advocates to contact their colleague Rooshdien Rudolph who represented Carl Lakay‚ the former fifth accused in the matter‚ to hand over Lakay’s death certificate. Lakay was shot and killed in an alleged hit in August.

Modack‚ Colin Booysen‚ Jacques Cronje and Ashley Fields are accused of running a mafia-style extortion racket in Cape Town‚ rivalling another extortion racket allegedly controlled by Mark Lifman‚ Jerome “Donkie” Booysen‚ and André Naudé.

They were arrested in December 2017 at the peak of a “war” between competing security companies‚ run by either the Lifman or Modack group.

The companies are alleged to be fronts and various night club owners‚ interviewed by TimesLIVE in January‚ said they were coerced to pay money to one or the other faction.

The trial continues.