Protest flares up in Stutterheim again

A group of 20 angry protesters have blocked the entrance to Mlungisi Township in Stutterheim.

The Daily Dispatch has been told the protest action started up again on Monday because some residents felt they had been snubbed by President Cyril Ramaphosa who was visiting the province but had not visited the troubled town.

Resident Zimkhitha Kotishini said many people were late for work as they had to first get permission from the protesters to pass through to town.

"These guys started with the protest this morning because they say President Ramaphosa was around East London and King William's Town but did not visit Stutterheim."

She said the situation has a negative impact on the residents from the township. "We don't have water so people get water in town and they are scared to walk through the protesters."

Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said law enforcement officers and police will continue to monitor the situation around the township. He advised motorists to avoid driving in this area.