WATCH | 'I'm also still trying to understand it fully' - HHP on depression in last interview

HHP explained what he believed was one of the root causes of his depression.

"You get to a point where you become so comfortable in your way of life‚ whether in your industry‚ whatever it is that you are doing. In my case‚ it was in the music. Seeing that drastic change from how things used to be to where they are now‚ it can kinda be a shock to the system. You ask yourself 'what does this mean for me? Does it mean you can't contribute anymore to the music or you have to conform to what is happening?' And I went through that..."

The Harambe rapper said he accepted his situation and began a journey to heal. He credited a huge part of healing and dealing with depression to the friends he kept. HHP also made it clear that he wouldn't want to be at the forefront of a discussion about depression because he was still trying to fully understand his.

"Music is an anti-depressant in itself and perhaps there could be forums or whatever. Right now I don't see myself moving into a place where I am an advocate for such‚ because I am also still trying to understand it fully."

HHP died on October 24.