Kelly Khumalo and Chad Da Don got speculation rolling about the status of the relationship after posting loved-up snaps from the music video of their song‚ Dance Comigo.

Some thought the pair were pulling a major pr stunt as they posted snaps of themselves looking cosy after the video was done and dusted. But if it’s a stunt‚ the couple are really giving it gas‚ because weeks later‚ they’re always side-by-side.

Kelly and Chad recently celebrated her birthday with a romantic getaway and often refer to each other as king and queen.

Whether it’s a stunt or not‚ Kelly and Chad are serving the sauce. In abundance.