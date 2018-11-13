Amathole ordered to release balance of R55m land claim
Community demands audited statements on how money was spent
The land claims court has ordered Amathole District Municipality to transfer the remainder of a R55m land claim payout earmarked for the development of nine villages in the Keiskammahoek area to the villagers.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.