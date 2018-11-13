A captain and a constable are among nine men who were arrested for alleged truck hijacking on the N12 in Ekurhuleni‚ east of Johannesburg‚ in the early hours of Monday.

Gauteng police management said it had received information that two police officers – in full uniform and a marked police vehicle – were escorting a truck that was allegedly hijacked.

Police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said officers on routine patrol noticed a truck being escorted by three vehicles‚ including the marked police car‚ on the N12 highway in Benoni.

Masondo said police closely observed the vehicles and later intercepted them in Boksburg.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the truck full of groceries had been hijacked in Potchefstroom in the North West Province.”

Masondo said all nine suspects were arrested and will face various charges‚ including hijacking‚ possession of a hijacked vehicle‚ defeating the ends of justice and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The suspects will appear in Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

“Management is equally appreciative that the criminals within its ranks have been exposed and arrested‚” Masondo said.