Herman Mashaba makes his first citizen's arrest - and it's gory
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba made his first citizen’s arrest on Monday after stopping a man pushing a trolley of slaughtered cow heads in the CBD.
My first Citizen arrest to bring back the Rule of Law in our city @AsktheChiefJMPD @MichaelSun168 https://t.co/IwQVmmpZfM— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 12, 2018
Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe said the man was arrested on the corner of Harrison and Smit Streets. The cow heads were a health hazard.
Our EM @HermanMashaba has just effected a citizens arrest.— AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) November 12, 2018
Whilst traveling along Harrison& Smit he came across a member of public conveying cow heads in a trolley ¬ covered which is a health hazard.
The suspect is an undocumented person &will subsequently be charged. pic.twitter.com/V69N1j9Ryn
The response was divided on social media‚ with some criticising Mashaba for harming small businesses.
Herman now you killing small black business they make a living with this tomorrow these people will become criminals and increase the number instead you deal with serious matters hands off to a black child who is trying to better his life am against your decision sorry Mr👋— Tilly (@Tillytiny1) November 12, 2018
Personally iskobo and chillies are a must especially street cooked and some phuthu. This is a decades old industry and I have never been sick and never heard anyone fall sick from it. I don't do KFC though..— Limukani Hadebe (@LHadebe) November 12, 2018
How do u want them to transport it? These pple cook beside the road. Will u offer mobile kitchens ? How is transporting meat like this illegal?— Chah Maguire Gondwe🇲🇼🇿🇦🇬🇧 (@mrschahgondwe) November 12, 2018
1. Exceptional decision Mayor. Reading through some tweets, indicates how much disregard & disrespect some people have for city management, hygiene and health priorities, and other fellow citizens. The Rule of Law is primarily about respect for each other’s dignity— DM (@007questbond) November 13, 2018
2. A few months ago, there was a case involving KFC staff washing chickens off the kitchen yard floor - and caused some disgust and outrage regarding the lack of hygiene by @kfc. This is a similar scenario - and must be prohibited and understood as an obscene and criminal act— DM (@007questbond) November 13, 2018
3. Slaughtering livestock in urban streets is tantamount to sabotage of city management and can be interpreted as “health terrorism”, ensuring the spread of disease & bacteria - listeriosis, cholera, botulism etc.— DM (@007questbond) November 13, 2018
