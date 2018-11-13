News

Herman Mashaba makes his first citizen's arrest - and it's gory

By Nico Gous - 13 November 2018
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba made his first citizen’s arrest on Monday after stopping a man pushing a trolley of slaughtered cow heads in the CBD.

 

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe said the man was arrested on the corner of Harrison and Smit Streets. The cow heads were a health hazard.

The response was divided on social media‚ with some criticising Mashaba for harming small businesses.

