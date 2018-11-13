'I’m here – that’s the most important thing‚' says Serero after returning from Bafana exile

Thulani Serero has been away from Bafana Bafana for just over a year and in that time the Vitesse Arnhem forward’s interviewee skills have improved exactly zero percent. Serero has yet again‚ after three snubs of the national team‚ been called back into the fold for Bafana’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

