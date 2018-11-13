'I’m here – that’s the most important thing‚' says Serero after returning from Bafana exile
Thulani Serero has been away from Bafana Bafana for just over a year and in that time the Vitesse Arnhem forward’s interviewee skills have improved exactly zero percent. Serero has yet again‚ after three snubs of the national team‚ been called back into the fold for Bafana’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.