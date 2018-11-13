While there's no denying that Thando Thabethe did a good job on Generations: The Legacy‚ it's now safe to say her fans are totally on board with her role on Housekeepers.

The actress‚ who had fans concerned when she up and left one of the biggest soapies in SA‚ has kept viewers of the Mzansi Magic drama series glued onto their screens every Monday night.

As Linda Ndlovu‚ Thando attempts to reveal the skulls in the Zwide family closet and avenge her mother death.

While viewers have compared the series to the American Devious Maids‚ they are now sensing an influence from another American series Revenge. Still‚ Housekeepers remains undefeated.

Everything about the series is excellent‚ from the writing‚ to the production and the acting. And while they are all brilliant‚ Thando has come out on top for her brilliant portrayal of the complicated maid.

Now‚ who wants to start a Thando T appreciation club?