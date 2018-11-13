Locked doors‚ no water: Firemen relive Bank of Lisbon inferno hell

Both men are recovering from extensive burn wounds to their hands, sustained while battling the fire.

The firefighters said their hands were no longer painful and they wanted to get back to work as soon as they were able to.

“We are really looking forward to going back to our families,” Maumela said.

“I am looking forward to my recovery and being able to use my hand fully. I can’t wait to be back home, but I don’t want to be a burden to my family. I can’t wait to get clearance to go back to work,” Bereng said.

His last memory was that moment just before the call came. They were all standing together and some of the guys said they were going to get food.

He said he couldn’t afford to buy food, but his colleagues insisted on sharing with him.

“They were good guys. But life goes on, we have to continue, and the matter is under investigation. What happens now is beyond our control.”

The men said they would wait until the investigation was complete before responding further.