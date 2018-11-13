Convicted murderer and former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius was released from prison to attend the memorial service of his beloved grandfather in Centurion on Tuesday morning.

Pistorius arrived in a white marked Toyota Corolla correctional services car. He was accompanied by two correctional officials.

Seated in the back of the venue‚ Pistorius covered his face with his jacket when he spotted photographers. The memorial service was held at the Kleinkaap Boutique Hotel.

His 101-year-old grandfather‚ Hendrik Pistorius‚ died in October. He ran a successful agricultural limestone supply company during his working life.

Before the service started‚ mourners were served tea and scones.

Hendrik is survived by seven children‚ 23 grandchildren (including Oscar) and 30 great-grandchildren. His wife‚ Gerti‚ died two years ago‚ aged 92.