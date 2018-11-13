Top awards again for Chintsa lodge’s excellent service
Prana Lodge, the Eastern Cape’s premier boutique hotel in Chintsa East on the Wild Coast, has received another two awards: the World Luxury Hotel Award 2018 for Global Winner – Luxury Beach Retreat and the national Lilizela Tourism award for Best Hotel in the Eastern Cape 2018.
