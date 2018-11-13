Top awards again for Chintsa lodge’s excellent service

Prana Lodge, the Eastern Cape’s premier boutique hotel in Chintsa East on the Wild Coast, has received another two awards: the World Luxury Hotel Award 2018 for Global Winner – Luxury Beach Retreat and the national Lilizela Tourism award for Best Hotel in the Eastern Cape 2018. “The world award in our category is our second,” said Gail Davidson, Prana’s owner.

