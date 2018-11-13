News

Zuma cabal blamed for Port Elizabeth anarchy

Mabuyane claims it’s all part of a plot to unseat Ramaphosa

By Zine George - 13 November 2018

ANC Eastern Cape chairman Oscar Mabuyane has blamed the office of party secretary-general Ace Magashule for the “anarchy" at Nelson Mandela Bay Metro. "This anarchy is in correlation with what is orchestrated at a national level. They [anarchists] are getting instructions from elsewhere," said Mabuyane in an interview with the Dispatch on Monday.

