90 pupils rushed to hospital with stomach cramps

At least 90 pupils from Dlukulwana Senior Primary School in Libode are being taken by ambulances to health facilities.

According to School Governing Body (SGB) chairperson Bija Masiko, the pupils are complaining of stomach cramps which they said started last week Friday.

Masiko said the community was in a panic as there had been no real explanation of what the pupils were suffering from.

"We do not know for sure what is causing the pupils to have these cramps. However I feel I must mention that on Thursday last week we had a graduation ceremony for the Grade R learners where we had catered for the students. On Friday midday we were called by the principal saying children are having cramps," said Masiko.

The first group of pupils was immediately sent to Ntlaza Hospital and were later transferred to St Barnabas Hospital.

On Wednesday [today], the school had organised a counselling session for the parents who had children taken to hospital where another group complained of cramps and is now being transported to St Barnabas, taking the number up to 90.