TV personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercialised Crimes Court on Wednesday morning over alleged tax fraud after the case against her was postponed last month.

Bonang has been charged for allegedly not paying personal tax from 2008 — 2017 and company tax from 2014 — 2017.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Bonang would be in court this morning where she is expected to answer questions about her personal and business tax.

As with her last appearance‚ Bonang will be required to appear in person or a benched warrant for her arrest will be issued.

Chaos erupted outside the court room last month when Bonang’s team blocked journalists from taking pictures or speaking to her.

Bonang missed a previous appearance on September 27 with her legal team arguing that she was not able to attend as she was invited abroad and gave a short description of her itinerary.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the time‚ Bonang’s management‚ Celebrity Services Africa (CSA) said as much as they were surprised by the situation‚ she would comply with Sars and allow the law to take its course.

“The recent enquiry came as a surprise to Ms Matheba‚ nonetheless Ms Matheba has full respect and will comply with Sars‚ the South African legal system and processes‚” her manager Davin Phillips said.

Davin added that the star had also hired a new audit team to work with Sars in an attempt to sort out her issues with the taxman.