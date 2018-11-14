Disabled boys thrown into police van

Vukuhambe duo ‘take food’ after going all day without a meal

Two hungry and disabled pupils at Vukuhambe Special Needs School in Mdantsane spent hours of terror in the back of a police van after being arrested for stealing a few pieces of chicken and 10 viennas. Mava Mlomo and Yamkela Samente wet themselves with fear as their wheelchairs rolled over them in the moving van.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.