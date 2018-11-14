Disabled boys thrown into police van
Vukuhambe duo ‘take food’ after going all day without a meal
Two hungry and disabled pupils at Vukuhambe Special Needs School in Mdantsane spent hours of terror in the back of a police van after being arrested for stealing a few pieces of chicken and 10 viennas. Mava Mlomo and Yamkela Samente wet themselves with fear as their wheelchairs rolled over them in the moving van.
