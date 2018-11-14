News

East London pair nabbed for drug dealing

By Bhongo Jacob - 14 November 2018
Image: Supplied / SAPS

Two men are expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after they were arrested for drug-related charges during a police raid on Tuesday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Sibongile Soci said the two men, aged 16 and 37, were arrested in Buffalo Flats, East London by  the Buffalo Flats Crime Prevention members on Tuesday.

Soci said police also recovered 12 knives. 

“Police followed up on information of drug dealers in Windrigde Road Buffalo Flats. Two suspects were found in possession of 23 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R2,000.

“Two cases of possession and dealing in mandrax have been opened and are under investigation.”

