Murder witness denies lying

The fourth witness in the case of five former Walter Sisulu University students on trial for murder was accused of fabricating his story.

Siphesihle Mafungwa, 21, Yamkela Mxokozeli, 23, Sindile Kango, 21, Philani Danca, 23, and Lwakhe Matakane, 20, are accused of killing medical student Lwando Mantshontsho in May 2017 at his residence in Mthatha.

They also face two counts of housebreaking and two counts of attempted murder.

Lawyer for the accused, Vuyani Gwebindlala, during cross-examination of the state’s fourth witness, Dr Khangelani Wilson, put it to him that he had fabricated his testimony.

When Wilson responded that he had no reason to fabricate the story, Gwebindlala put it to him that he did because the accused had assaulted him.

Gwebindlala also asked Wilson who had seemed angrier on the night of the incident during the second fight between the groups.

“When your group arrived at the room where [Mafungwa] was and some of your friends tried to take down the burglar gate to get to him, did they seem angry or were they just doing it for fun?”

Wilson said he could not say what people were feeling that night, and often, during protests, he had seen people removing burglar bars, even if they were not angry.

Gwebindlala accused him of changing his story.

“Yesterday [Monday] you testified that they were angry and wanted the accused one to come out,” said Gwebindlala.

But Wilson replied: “I never said they were angry. I said they wanted the accused one to come out of the room.”

Gwebindlala also asked the witness who had assaulted Yamkela Jama, who was also involved in the fracas.

Wilson said he did not know.

Cross-examination will continue on Wednesday.