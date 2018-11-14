Port Alfred police recover stolen goods

Port Alfred police have recovered suspected stolen goods worth about R1,500 in a bush on Tuesday afternoon.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said the items, including a laptop, two gas tanks and a black suitcase filled with clothing were found by a sniffer dog after a house breaking at Seafield .

“The need for a specialised sniffing skill was requested following a house breaking at Seafield in the Port Alfred cluster.”

She said: “On arrival at the scene the handler looked for footprints but could not find any. He then worked out the exit route with the aid of his tracker dog and they picked a scent and followed it for approximately 10km when it reacted.”

Govender said no arrests have been made. “All the items will be checked for forensic evidence in an attempt to establish a link with the possible suspect or suspects.”