Why fuming Zuma shouted at Hogan

Ex-minister tells inquiry about Zuma’s bid to fight axing of ex-Eskom boss

Former president Jacob Zuma instructed her that a process to replace then Eskom boss Jacob Maroga must grind to a halt‚ former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan said on Tuesday. Hogan‚ who served as minister in 2009 when Maroga was CEO at the parastatal‚ was testifying before the state capture commission of inquiry.

