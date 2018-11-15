News

Early Christmas for Mthatha

Motsepes bring joy to churches and schools with R5m donation

By Lulamile Feni - 15 November 2018

Some cried tears of joys, others ululated and danced as billionaire and philanthropist couple Patrice Motsepe and his wife Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe donated a combined R5m to schools and churches in Mthatha and Aliwal North on Wednesday. The Motsepe Foundation’s gifts included bursaries for 60 youths.

