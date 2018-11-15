Early Christmas for Mthatha
Motsepes bring joy to churches and schools with R5m donation
Some cried tears of joys, others ululated and danced as billionaire and philanthropist couple Patrice Motsepe and his wife Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe donated a combined R5m to schools and churches in Mthatha and Aliwal North on Wednesday. The Motsepe Foundation’s gifts included bursaries for 60 youths.
