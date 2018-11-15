News

Man arrested for allegedly burying girlfriend in shallow grave

By Iavan Pijoos - 15 November 2018
An Eastern Cape man has been arrested after he led police to a shallow grave where he allegedly buried his girlfriend.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the 38-year-old man was arrested at Winkelhaak farm in Kareedouw on Wednesday afternoon.

This after he led police to the decomposing body of a 28-year-old woman who was last seen alive two weeks ago.

"Post-mortem and DNA analysis will be conducted to determine whether the recovered body is that of [the woman]‚" said Nkohli.

The man is expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a charge of murder.

