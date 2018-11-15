Father castrates 'rapist' preacher

No bail for dad of nine-year-old rape victim

A father accused of castrating and killing a lay preacher he believed had raped his nine-year-old daughter was denied bail in a packed East London magistrate’s courtroom on Wednesday. The man, who cannot be named to protect his daughter, cut a lonely figure in the dock as investigating officer Constable Lundi Nqwelo gave evidence for the state, which was arguing against the father’s bail application.

