Reports of bachelor tax 'are fake news'

Bachelors in Nquthu in northern KwaZulu-Natal are not being fined R50 a year.

The provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department said reports that a local chief‚ Inkosi Thathezakhe Ngobese‚ had imposed a tax on unmarried men within the traditional community were fake news.

Cogta departmental spokesman Lennox Mabaso said the rumour of a bachelor tax was "spreading like wildfire".

"We have investigated these reports on the ground in Nquthu and found that this 'bachelor tax' is simply fake news. There is no truth to the story whatsoever‚" he said.