Traditional surgeons undergo training

In a bid to clampdown illegal initiation school and initiates death in the Chris Hani district area, the Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) has been conducting training for traditional surgeons and traditional nurses to equip them on safe initiation practices.

The training started on November 6 and is ending Friday and they are conducted by officials from the department of health which is also part of the Chris Hani district initiation forum.

CHDM spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said all traditional surgeons and traditional nurses in the district are part of the training.“We also held awareness campaigns in Phumla Mqeshi in Cacadu, Gqaga in Engcobo, Mnkcunkcuzo and St Marks in Cofimvaba and Thornhill in Ntabethemba village near Komani,” he said.

He said over the years there have been incidents such as death, assault, dehydration, amputations and under-age initiations in different areas of the districts.“Working with the house of traditional leaders we held awareness campaigns in all the hotspots,” he said.