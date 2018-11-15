WARNING | Power outage for East London on Thursday

Certain parts of Buffalo City Metro have been without electricity on Thursday morning due to a problem encountered at a switch house.

BCM Spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said the affected areas include Wilsonia, Amalinda, Scenary Park, Buffalo Flats, Duncan Village, Dawn, and Haven Hills.

“We have a problem at progress switch house; our technicians are already on site. Residents are hereby advised that to switch off appliances, “he said.

However, residents from West Bank said they also had a dark night as the whole neighbourhood went for several hours without electricity on Thursday morning.

Video Njoloza said the electricity in the area was only restored at around 5am. “The streets were so dark the whole night , I thought it was only my house but when I looked outside I saw that the street lights were all off including all the houses in my street."