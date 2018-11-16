A thousand jobs are at risk
Businesses risk closing if the last water pump in town stops working
Stutterheim’s two biggest employers, Anca Foods and Boardman Brothers – with nearly a thousand workers between them – will have to close production if the town’s last remaining water pump breaks down. The water reservoir is empty and only one of its three pumps are working. One stopped working back in April and the second four weeks ago.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.