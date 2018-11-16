A thousand jobs are at risk

Businesses risk closing if the last water pump in town stops working

Stutterheim’s two biggest employers, Anca Foods and Boardman Brothers – with nearly a thousand workers between them – will have to close production if the town’s last remaining water pump breaks down. The water reservoir is empty and only one of its three pumps are working. One stopped working back in April and the second four weeks ago.

