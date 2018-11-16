BCM ups water supply for Nonkcampa
Taps will flow again in Nonkcampa village near King William’s Town today. Residents of the village, which is a stone’s throw from the Bulembu airport, have often had to share dam water with their livestock, as the taps installed more than 20 years ago regularly run dry. BCM spokesperson Sam Ngwenya said the regular water cuts were a result of increased water demand because of new settlements nearby whose water requirements were not accommodated in the old water supply system.
