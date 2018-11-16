Clarkebury bans matrics from hostel

Boarders out in the cold in middle of final exams after clash with masters

Matric boarders have been banished from their hostel at Clarkebury High School in the middle of final exams, with some still struggling to find emergency accommodation in Ngcobo. All grade 12 pupils have been chased from the hostel after scores of pupils, some allegedly drunk, clashed with boarding masters and security guards, pelting them with stones and spraying them with water.

