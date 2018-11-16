Eskom's head of Group Capital Abram Masango has been suspended pending an investigation into allegations of impropriety‚ the company said on Friday.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phawise said the suspension was effective immediately.

“[This is] pending an investigation into various allegations of impropriety against him relating to the Kusile Power Station build project‚” Eskom said.

“Whilst we recognise his rights to be presumed innocent‚ however‚ given the serious nature of the allegations made against him‚ and seniority of his position in Eskom‚ the Eskom management took a decision to place him on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.”

This is a developing story