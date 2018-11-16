A man who drove a woman to a graveyard and repeatedly raped her there has been handed a life sentence in Durban.

Thulasiwe Reggie Dlamini‚ 36‚ was also handed a 15-year sentence by the Durban Magistrate’s Court this week for robbery‚ said police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

“On December 21 2017‚ a 53-year-old woman was walking along Manor Drive in Umbilo when she was offered a lift by the accused‚” said Zwane.

“After the victim got inside the vehicle‚ the accused drove into the Umbilo graveyard where he tied her hands and repeatedly raped her before robbing her.”

Police officers patrolling the area spotted people in the graveyard and went to investigate.

They found the victim being robbed while tied to a tree. The accused tried to flee but police caught him‚ Zwane added.

Dlamini has been in custody since his arrest.