The National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed that lawyers for former president Jacob Zuma are “in the process of filing” his application for a permanent stay of his corruption prosecution in Durban.

NPA KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara told TimesLIVE that KZN deputy-director of public prosecutions Moipone Noko confirmed that Zuma’s lawyers started the filing process at lunchtime on Friday.

Zuma’s attorney‚ Daniel Lungisani Mantsha‚ flew to Durban to ensure the more than 300-page document - which details why Zuma believes the corruption case against him must be permanently dropped - was filed before the court-ordered deadline.

Key to that application will be Zuma’s argument that he has been prejudiced by “undue delays” in his prosecution‚ and his continued belief that that prosecution was tainted by improper motives and misconduct.

Zuma has been charged with racketeering‚ corruption and fraud linked to his relationship with his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik‚ who was convicted of corrupting him. He also stands accused of accepting a bribe deal from French arms company Thint‚ in exchange for his protection from any potential arms deal investigation.

Thint is also fighting to have the case against it permanently withdrawn.

The NPA is opposing both applications. The case against Zuma and Thint will be back in court at the end of the month.This is a developing story.