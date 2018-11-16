Songs of hope and faith echoed through the narrow passages at Durban’s Westville Prison as 29 inmates prepared to write a matric exam.

“Hurry up‚ because we‚ your people‚ are waiting‚” they sang‚ as they eagerly waited to enter the exam room at Usethubeni Youth School at the prison on Thursday.

The school’s name translates as “you stand a chance”. It was officially unveiled in 2013‚ but has been in operation since 2003.

Among the eager prisoners was 21-year-old Sibusiso Kubheka‚ who said: “I am overjoyed by this opportunity that I have been given to study matric because with it I have been able to prove to the world that I am still human‚ even after the mistakes I have made outside.”

Kubheka is serving his second year of an eight-year sentence for rape. He said once he had obtained his matric he would continue studying and wanted to get a law degree.

He and his fellow inmates have spent seven hours every day preparing to write their matric exams. They are part of a group of 200 inmates who are furthering their studies at the prison as part of the Department of Correctional Services' rehabilitation programme.