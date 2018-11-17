Access road upgrade stalled
BCM allegedly breached agreement for 30% of work to be given to local SMEs
The multimillion-rand upgrade of the Mdantsane main access road was halted on Friday when local SMEs blocked workers from going on site. These companies claim Buffalo City Metro has breached an agreement reached in May that 30% of the work would be subcontracted to local SMEs. They claim they have not been doing any work on the project.
