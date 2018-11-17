March for the release of Dalindyebo

With a quarter of his 12-year prison sentence to be completed next month, calls to release jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo are gaining a momentum. Traditional and church leaders, youth formations and political parties will on Saturday march to the West Bank prison in East London to demand that President Cyril Ramaphosa pardon Dalindyebo.

