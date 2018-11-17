Twenty-two wanted suspects are behind bars and due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court after being arrested in a police tracing operation in Hanover Park‚ Cape Town.

The suspects‚ who were arrested on Thursday morning‚ were being sought for various crimes‚ including murder‚ attempted murder‚ armed robbery‚ robbery‚ theft‚ malicious damage to property and assault.

“All suspects reside in the Hanover Park area. Some of the suspects were wanted on more than one case resulting in 33 cases being addressed and the perpetrators being brought to book‚” said Western Cape police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk.