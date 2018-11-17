Premier faces youth issues

Audience lists the many problems in making a living in the Eastern Cape

Reviving factories, prioritising rural development, supporting small businesses, creating opportunities in the ocean economy and opening a state rehabilitation centre. These were some of the issues that Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle was bombarded with in East London on Friday. However, Masualle told scores of young people at the youth funding, training, opportunities and programmes breakfast session with Daily Dispatch editor Sibusiso Ngalwa that his administration had several youth pro...

