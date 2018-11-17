Thesis fraud claim at Fort Hare

Head of criminology replaces supervisors’ names with his own

A former University of Fort Hare lecturer has opened a case of fraud and corruption against the head of the criminology department after his name was removed from a thesis he had supervised. Mike Earl-Taylor is also suing the university for R100,000 for damages and has laid charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and attempted fraud and corruption against the dean, deputy dean and the manager of the social science and humanities faculty.

