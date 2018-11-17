Two mayors step in to clean up Mthatha

In an effort to make Mthatha the cleanest town in the Eastern Cape, two municipalities on Friday launched the “Clean My Mthatha” campaign.

OR Tambo District and King Sabata Dalindyebo municipalities’ mayors rolled up their sleeves and got their hands dirty, cleaning streets.

OR Tambo mayor Nomakhosazana Meth and acting KSD mayor Mzukisi Nyoka led teams on a cleaning campaign.

“We are providing support to KSD. As the two municipalities we share space and legislative authority, and so it is important for us to share the responsibility of cleaning our town,” said Meth.

“We would like to focus on making Mthatha the cleanest town in the Eastern Cape, even in South Africa. The municipalities will be enforcing bylaws to ensure that our home stays clean,” she said.

Local businesses like Link Pharmacy and Hotel Savoy were part of the cleaning up campaign.

“We have had challenges with the shortage of [refuse] trucks, but now we have bought new trucks and hired people,” said Nyoka.

KSD previously had four refuse trucks and now OR Tambo has added two more trucks. OR Tambo has availed 22 skip bins.