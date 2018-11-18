Two male nurses enrolled at the eNtabeni Clinic in the Ugu District in the south of KwaZulu-Natal were killed in a horrific car crash in the Eastern Cape‚ the provincial health department said on Sunday.

The accident happened on Friday night.

"It is alleged that Mr Emmanuel Mthokozisi Shabane‚ 31‚ had accompanied his colleague Mr Siphosakhe Sabelo Mbiko‚ 34‚ to his home in Bizana when their vehicle hit the roadside rails and lost control at Ntlakwe‚ near the St Patrick Hospital in the Eastern Cape‚" the department said in a statement.

"Both vehicle occupants died on the scene. They were on their way back as Mr Mbiko was due to be on duty at the clinic."

KZN Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo mourned the loss of the duo.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected death of these two healthcare professionals. It is always a sad day when we lose our colleagues in this manner. Both of them were still very young‚ in their early 30s‚ so a lot was still expected from them.

"We pray that their souls rest in peace‚ and that the Lord Almighty grants their families and colleagues all the strength that they will need at this difficult time‚" Dhlomo said.