Eskom announced it would be implementing stage 1 rotational load-shedding as of Sunday.

The power utility said the power cuts would start at 12.15pm and would continue until 10pm.

"Eskom has had to implement stage 1 load-shedding. Apologies for the inconvenience that this will cause‚" spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said.

"Customers are advised to keep checking their load-shedding schedules on the Eskom and their municipal websites‚ and to plan on the assumption that load-shedding will take place‚" the company said.

It called on residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this time.

"Please switch off geysers as well as non-essential lighting and electricity demand to assist in reducing demand‚" Eskom said.

The power utility implements controlled power cuts to prevent the grid from being overwhelmed. Stage 1 power cuts shed up to 1‚000MW from the grid.

Eskom‚ which supplies more than 90% of SA's power‚ last week warned of potential outages amid low coal inventories after a major supplier cut supplies and sought insolvency protection.