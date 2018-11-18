Plea for a safer rite season
Stakeholders meet to map strategies to fight illegal circumcisions
As about 30,000 boys in the Eastern Cape prepare to head to the mountain next week for the start of summer initiation season, the government and royals have made a clarion call that the young men return home healthy and strong. Cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Fikile Xasa and the newly launched Eastern Cape Kings/Queens Forum said that all community leaders must ensure that only boys 18 years and older underwent the rite.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.