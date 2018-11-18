Plea for a safer rite season

Stakeholders meet to map strategies to fight illegal circumcisions

As about 30,000 boys in the Eastern Cape prepare to head to the mountain next week for the start of summer initiation season, the government and royals have made a clarion call that the young men return home healthy and strong. Cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Fikile Xasa and the newly launched Eastern Cape Kings/Queens Forum said that all community leaders must ensure that only boys 18 years and older underwent the rite.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.