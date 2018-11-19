Boost for fire victims and young golfers
A total of R21 000 was raised for the hundreds of Duncan Village fire victims and budding golf players at a golf event in East London on Sunday. The event, organised by East London based Anax Logistics company, is the latest charitable effort as the community has come together and assisted fire victims, some of whom have lost everything in the devastating fire.
