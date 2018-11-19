'Dead man' wanted
Ex-ANC leader, who faked his own death, is a fugitive from the law after he skipped bail
The Hawks in the Eastern Cape are hunting for former ANC leader Zolani Xego who, having failed to overturn a fraud conviction for faking his own death in an attempt to claim a R3.6m life policy, has missed his deadline to hand himself over to the police. A warrant of arrest has been issued for the fugitive from the law, and the elite crime fighting unit has urged citizens to help track down the 48-year-old miscreant.
