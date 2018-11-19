Frere Hospital honours diligent staff members

International awards inspire CEO to recognise healcare excellence

Nkosazana Jwacu-Ningi was the biggest winner at Frere Hospital’s service awards on Friday night, bagging the CEO’s ambassador of healthcare services award. The nursing sister was overwhelmed at the recognition for going beyond the call of duty with her visits to communities to educate them about diseases and check for diabetes and high blood pressure.

