Help for doctors who feel isolated

Campaign to provide more support for medics

Doctors are idolised for saving lives but they are also human, and there is a movement afoot to encourage them not to suffer in silence until depression and exhaustion leads to suicide – and the Eastern Cape is in the vanguard. The #MeFirst campaign was launched by the South African Medical Association (Sama) on Friday in Berea, East London.

