Missing beach-goer found dead
Police and paramedics responded to reports of a body floating in the surf at Bay of Plenty, thought to be that of a beachgoer reported missing at the weekend @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/7j5ZgKGB5S— Jeff Wicks (@wicks_jeff) November 19, 2018
Police divers had the grim task of pulling the body of a man from the surf at Bay of Plenty beach‚ in central Durban‚ on Monday.
Officers from the police’s Search and Rescue Unit rushed to the scene after a passerby spotted a body in the waves.
It is understood that the 27-year-old man‚ who has not yet been named‚ had been reported missing on Saturday.
He had been part of a group of revellers from Pietermaritzburg who had travelled to Durban by taxi.
When the minibus was due to return to the provincial capital‚ with the man nowhere to be found‚ he was reported missing.
Divers hauled the body on to the sand‚ where paramedics declared him dead.
